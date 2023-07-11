Declare Obi winner of 2023 polls, as in Uzodinma’s case in 2020 — Ngogbehei begs Court

By Luminous Jannamike

Mr. Marcel Ngogbehei, the Director-General of Good Governance Institute (GGI), and Leader of the Obidient Movement, has urged the courts to declare Peter Obi the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election.

He made the plea, echoing the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in the Imo Governorship election on January 14th, 2020.

Recall that the court recalculated the results after reviewing them and determining significant irregularities in the collation of votes.

Based on this review, the court declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the election, despite INEC initially placing him in third place.

According to Ngogbehei, applying the same approach in Obi’s case would prevent additional national expenditure and alleviate distress.

In a statement from London, on Tuesday, Ngogbehei, also a Sloan Fellow of Strategy and Leadership Management at the London Business School (LBS), based his request on an analysis of the tribunal proceedings, anticipating a judgement that would allow Nigeria to progress.

“It is my expectation that the courts will facilitate our nation’s forward movement by directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revoke the certificate of return issued to Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, and reassign it to Peter Obi,” Ngogbehei declared.

Ngogbehei further stated that the courts possess the authority to recalculate the election results, similar to the action taken in Imo State, and declare the rightful winner.

He emphasized the importance of this decision, given the advancements in digital technology and the ability to store digital records for decades.

“The circumstances of February 25th, 2023, cannot be erased from our history. The world is closely following the court proceedings in Nigeria, compiling a wealth of digital evidence that will endure for decades. The courts must avoid placing themselves in an unfavorable historical position,” he warned.

Ngogbehei further iterated that the evidence was incontrovertible, and the European Union Election report substantiated the facts of the situation. He insisted that the court must uphold the public’s decision.

“Leadership is determined by the people, not a handful of individuals. The people made a bold statement in the February 25th Elections. We must ensure that their votes count and protect their right to choose their leaders. It’s crucial to send a strong message to those who believe political leadership can be achieved through violence and manipulation,” he stated.

The GGI Director-General underscored the significant financial resources invested in the 2023 Elections, saying, “Billions of Nigerian taxpayers’ money and international organization funds were committed to the Nigerian 2023 Elections.

“We cannot afford to waste another billion chasing shadows while our country is suffering from an infrastructure deficit. Declare Peter Obi the winner outrightly and let’s move on.”

Ngogbehei concluded by emphasizing that the EU report’s findings should be acknowledged and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held accountable.