Decentralize your information source for wider media coverage, EFCC told

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been called upon to decentralized it’s information source by allowing zonal officers to give out relevant information to newsmen for wider coverage.

The call was made by the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kano Chapter Aminu Garko while on a courtesy call on EFCC on Tuesday.

The Chairman stated that fighting corruption is a collective effort that the role of the media cannot be overemphasized.

“Kindly be giving us updates on your activities to keep the public abreast and will go along way in helping in the fight against corruption and easing your activities.

“It is not in the best interest of the Command to centralize information source. Zonal Commands should be allowed to dish out information to practicing newsmen.

“I appeal to the Commission to allow the Zonal Commands to update the media on its activities.

“More so, the Chapel wants the Commission to also supply information about the it’s activities in the states under the zone as well” the chairman said.

In his response, the Zonal Commander of the EFCC in-charge of Kano Katsina and Jigawa states, Farouk Dogondaji stated that he will pass the message of the Chairman to the national office.

He expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship between the Command and the media.

He also described the Commission as widening the frontiers of its fight against corruption through mass mobilization in Tertiary institutions and the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC).

“Fighting and preventing corruption cannot be done without mass mobilization. As a result of this we engage in public mobilization and orientation.

“We stage Anti-Corruption rallies, mobilize youths at the NYSC, and have founded Anti-Corruption as well as Integrity Clubs in tertiary institutions to mobilize them against engaging in corrupt practices” he stated.