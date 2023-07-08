Dealers of counterfeit products won’t go unpunished — Kano Gov’t

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Government has on Saturday warned dealers of fake and substandard products that anyone caught won’t go unpunished and face the consequences.

The State Commissioner of Commerce, Alhaji Sani Abbas, gave the warning when he inspected a factory at Tokarawa industrial site.

A statement by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Kano State Consumer Protection Council, Sabo Yahaya Aliyu quoted the Commissioner saying that the government would not fold its arms while some people are trying to turn the state a dumping ground for fake, substandard and damaged products.

He pointed out that Kano being a commercial nerve centre is not meant that people should use the opportunity in bringing adulterated items to the State.

“Kano State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring sanity in our markets through protecting the right of Consumers and Producers.

“The present administration is poised to ensure manufacturers and producers adhere to the ethics of their business.

“The Commissioner warned that henceforth anybody found wanting in dealing with items that can cause health hazards to the consumer will face the consequence.

“Alhaji Sani Abbas, said soon the government would provide a blueprint of conducting a hitch-free business in Kano,” the statement reads.

Speaking, the acting Managing Director of Kano State Consumer Protection Council, Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Iliyasu, said the visit is aimed at creating synergy between the Council and the Manufacturers as well as intimate them to understand their commitment.

Others who spoke during the visit include the Managing Director of Soviet Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Abdullahi Sa’id, who commended the commissioner and the council for the visit saying it will assist in gingering them to improve their services.