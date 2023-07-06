Day I felt like a loser – Johnny Drille recounts

Nigerian singer John Ighodaro, popularly known as Johnny Drille, has reflected on the day he felt like a “loser”.
The newlywed singer said it was the night he got evicted from Project Fame in 2013 after failing to make it to the top 10 cut.
He disclosed this in a recent interview with reality star KimOprah on Hip TV’s programme, Trending.
He said: “A lot of people don’t know but I was on Project Fame in 2013. I did not make top 10 not to talk of winning. But for me, it was like the beginning of everything for all these.
“I know when I was evicted that night, something was born in me. For the first time in my life, I feel like a loser. I feel like I wasn’t worth anything. That night, I made a decision that I’m going to become a great person, a great musician, a great artiste. So, it was from then that I started doing music professionally.”
Johnny Drille came into the spotlight in 2015 after releasing his hit song ‘Wait For Me’ under Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.