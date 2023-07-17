Davido’s ex-signee, Trevboi wanted over death of man at Lagos nightclub

Trevboi, former signee of Afrobeats artiste, Davido, is wanted over the death of an individual identified as Kenny at a bar in Lagos.

The incident leading to Kenny’s death reportedly took place the late hours of Sunday at Bar 38 Nightclub in Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

Reacting, the Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin said investigation into the incident has commenced.

Hundeyin confirmed that the suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot.

He wrote, “We commenced investigation minutes after the incident happened. The suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot. The car and the documents in it are in our custody.

“Investigation is ongoing.”