Daniel Akpan not a staff of UNIUYO – Gov Eno’s witness tells Tribunal

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A Director, Human Resources at the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, Akwa Ibom State Mr. Linus Okoko has told the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo that one Daniel Edet Akpan who testified before it as a witness subpoenaed by Senator Bassey Akpan and the Young Progressives Party, YPP is not a staff of the institution.

Okoko who was listed as the first subpoenaed witness of the second Respondent (Governor Umo Eno) in the ongoing election matter, disclosed this Monday night while testifying before the Tribunal.

Senator Akpan who was the Governorship candidate of YPP, Senator Akpan in the March 18, 2023 election and his party had approached the Governorship Tribunal to file joint petition seeking the disqualification of pastor Umo Eno as duly elected governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The Independent National Electoral Commissíon (INEC), Governor Umo Eno

and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) joined as First, Second and Third Respondents respectively in the petition on Monday opened their defence to the allegations by the petitioners.

At the proceedings, Linus Okoko also told the Tribunal that Daniel Akpan who had while giving his evidence weeks ago claimed to be an Administrative Officer in UNIUYO is an impostor as the University has no such name on its nominal roll.

The witness also testified that there is no Faculty of Environmental Sciences in the University of Uyo, that rather what the institution has is “Faculty of Environmental Studies”

He testified: “I have conducted a thorough search on the University staff records. My Lords, I have produced the staff records of the University that were required by the court, I discovered that his letter of appointment as Clerical Officer is also forged.

“All the documents tendered by Daniel Edet Akpan did not emanate from the University of Uyo. Its not possible not to know the head of department where you are working. If you don’t know any other person, you must know the name of your boss who you are working under”

Also after he was shown the supposed promotion letter that Daniel Akpan had tendered during his testimony, Okoko said, “The Man (Daniel Edet Akpan) is a forger. The University doesn’t address letters to staff with their village addresses, but their faculties and department”

He further testified that: “There is no way two people can have same staff number. If I had seen the said Daniel Edet Akpan the day he came here as a witness to the Petitioner, I would have ensured he is arrested. He is aan impostor”

Counsel to third Respondent, the PDP, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) called the only witness Engr. Uwem Okoko earlier.

During cross examination, Engr Okoko who testified that he was the State Collation Agent for the 3rd Respondent (PDP) for the Gubernatorial election, Engr. Uwem Okoko told the Tribunal what his assignment entails including ensuring that the results were properly inputted in the forms.

He further told the Tribunal that after voting at his own polling unit in Ikot Essien Village in Ikot Abasi LGA on the day of election, he had also monitored the conduct of the exercise of other locations.

“Immediately I finished voting in my unit about 11am i proceeded to Uyo. That journey took me through Mkpat Enin, Onna, Eket, Nsit Ubium, Nsit Ibom, Ibesikpo-Asutan LGAs and finally to Uyo.

” In the course of my Journey I slowed down at most of the polling Units that are along the Road and continued until I got to Uyo. And in all the units I monitored on my way to Uyo were orderly and peaceful.”

Responding to a question on whether the statistician (PW17) subpoenaed by the Petitioners contacted him for the purpose of his analysis Engr. Okoko said, “No my Lords I didn’t see him at the State collation centre which is at the INEC media center in Uyo. Also he (statistician) never contacted me for the purpose of his analysis”

Okoko confirmed and tendered results sheets of the 31 local government areas of the state, received by the party agents as he mentioned in his witness statement on Oath that he would tender as his evidence before the Tribunal.

The Counsel to the Petitioners, Tunde Falola had raised an objection to the admissibility of the documents arguing that the witness did not plead Form EC8a in his written statement.

But the PDP Counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) ,however, drew the attention of Falola to where in his written statement the witness mentioned Form EC8A and other forms he received from his party agents .

The three- member panel led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye overruled the petitioners objection and admitted all the 31 documents in evidence.

The second Respondent is expected to close his evidence on Tuesday (today) after calling three more witnesses. This is even as the INEC did not call any witness in respect of the election matter.