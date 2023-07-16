Dahiru Mangal’s wife dead, buried in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Hajiya Aisha Mangal, wife of renowned Katsina business mogul, Dahiru Barau Mangal who died after a brief illness on Saturday, 15 July 2023 was buried in Katsina today, Sunday in accordance to Islamic rites.

A funeral prayer was held for late Hajiya Aisha at Mangal’s residence at Kofar Guga in Katsina State capital at about 11am on Sunday.

Late Hajiya Aisha Mangal is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Dignitaries from far and near on Sunday joined Katsina State Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruq Lawal Jobe to observe the funeral rites of late Aisha Mangal.

Among the dignitaries are: a former Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru (former Jigawa Governor); Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto former Governors); Ahmed Sani Yarima (Zamfara former Governor); Alhaji Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi former Governor); Alhaji Sa’idu Barda (Katsina former Governor) and many other dignitaries too numerous to mention.

Mangal, had earlier in March 2021 lost his son, Nura in a ghastly power bike accident along Dutsinma road, Katsina.

The business mogul, also lost his mother, Hajiya Murja Mangal on the 21 Jan 2022.

Barely a year later after the lost of his beloved mother, Mangal lost his younger brother, Bashir Mangal, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Max Air,

23 Dec 2022.