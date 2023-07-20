Dafinone mourns Orubebe’s twin sister, condoles bereaved family

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator

Ede Dafinone, has offered his heartfelt condolences to the Orubebe family in the wake of the tragic loss of Madam Esther Orubebe, the twin sister of Elder Godsday Orubebe, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Director General of the Delta APC Campaign Council in the last Governorship Election.

Upon learning of Madam Esther Orubebe’s untimely passing, Senator Dafinone in a press state statement, personally signed by the chartered accountant expressed profound shock and grief. In a message of sympathy, he extended his prayers and thoughts to Elder Godsday Orubebe and the entire Orubebe family, imploring God to grant them the strength and comfort needed to endure this irreparable loss.

The Senator acknowledged that during such difficult times, solace can be found in the promises of God and the belief that we will all reunite on the day of resurrection.

The statement read “In times as trying as these, we seek solace in the promises of God, trusting that one day we shall all reunite on the day of resurrection,” said Senator Dafinone.

The news of Madam Esther Orubebe’s demise has deeply affected the Dafinone family and the constituents of Delta Central Senatorial District. Senator Dafinone, on their behalf, expressed his deepest condolences and assured the bereaved family of his unwavering support during this period of mourning.