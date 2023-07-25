Dafinone mourns Okpe chief, Obule

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator Representing Delta Central in the 10th Senate, Distinguished Senator Ede Dafinone has expressed deep sadness over the death of prominent Okpe Chief and a business tycoon, Chief Barr Charles Ufuoma Obule.

In a condolence message, Senator Dafinone described Obule’s death as a rude shock and noted that the deceased was a great Okpe son, successful businessman, and philanthropist.

Chief Obule, the Erhi of Okpe Kingdom, died on Tuesday after an undisclosed illness at the age of 65.

According to the Senator, the deceased, during his lifetime made lots of positive impacts, especially in the fields of education and healthcare. He founded both the Obule Group of Schools and Medical Center.

“Chief Charles Obule, the Erhi of Okpe Kingdom was a political leader of high repute. He stood to be counted when it mattered. His death is indeed one too many. This is a great loss to Okpe kingdom, the Urhobo Nation, Delta State, and the country at large.

“He will surely be missed by all who came across him, particularly the people of Urhobo Nation, and the country as a whole.”

“On behalf of the Dafinone family, and the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I pray that God in His infinite mercies grants him eternal rest and gives his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”