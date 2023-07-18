Dafinone hails Uwheru monarch over coronation, staff presentation

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing the Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Ede Dafinone has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Simpson Sapele Obruche, Obruche II, the Odion R’ode of Uwheru Kingdom, on his successful coronation and presentation of the Staff of Office by the Delta State Government.

In a statement issued today and personally signed by him, Senator Dafinone expressed his joy and satisfaction at the peaceful and successful coronation of the monarch, stating that it was a testament to the wisdom, dedication, and trust bestowed upon him by the people of Uwheru Kingdom.

Senator Dafinone’s message reads; “I rejoice with the great people of Uwheru Kingdom and His Royal Majesty, Simpson Sapele Obruche, Obruche II, the Odion R’ode of Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on the successful coronation and presentation of the Staff of Office to our monarch by the Delta State Government.

“Your Royal Majesty’s ascension to the throne is a testament to your wisdom, dedication, and the trust bestowed upon you by the people of Uwheru Kingdom.

“We believe that under your wise and benevolent leadership, Uwheru Kingdom will flourish and prosper, becoming a shining example of progress and harmony. Your Royal Majesty’s reign is marked with great promise, and I eagerly look forward to witnessing the positive transformation that will soon unfold.

“As Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State, I assure you of my unwavering support and commitment to collaborating with Your Royal Majesty and the Uwheru Kingdom. Together, we will strive to address the challenges faced by our communities, enhance access to quality education, improve healthcare services, promote sustainable development, and create opportunities for the youth.

“May God grant you longevity on the throne and the wisdom needed to pilot the affairs of Uwheru Kingdom. May your reign be filled with peace and joy, and your kingdom experience remarkable growth, development and prosperity that will benefit both the Uwheru Kingdom in particular and the larger Urhobo Nation in general.

“Once again, accept my warmest congratulations to you, Your Royal Majesty, on behalf of my family and the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District.

“Ajuwe! Ajuwe!! Ajuwe!!! Wo Su Tor!