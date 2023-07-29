‘Daddy no vex’, P-Square, Falz, others beg Oshoala’s dad over shirtless celebration

Nigerian celebrities and fans have taken to social media to seek forgiveness from the father of Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala over her celebration in Nigeria’s 3-2 win against Australia.

Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute to score Nigeria’s third goal of the game over the hosts on Thursday.

The 29-year-old removed her jersey after she scored in an empty net following a mixup between a Matildas’ defender and goalkeeper. Her choice of celebration went viral across social media platforms.

The Barcelona Femeni forward revealed on her Instagram page on Friday that her father was not happy with her choice of celebration. In her words,

“My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, life is a collection of moments.”

A lot of celebrities took to her Instangram handle to beg for forgiveness from her father.

Dancer and singer Iweh Pascal known as Poco Lee said “Oya tell daddy make e no vex dem don cancel the Goal”

Peter Okoye of P-square wrote, “Daddy no vex Abeg!”

Comedian and actor Adebowale Adedayo aka ‘Mr Macaroni’ said “Ore mi ni daddy. I will call him and talk to him. Congratulations. Thank you for inspiring us all,”

Bovi wrote, “champ! Daddy WE are sorry”

Nigerian musician, Folarin Falana known as ‘Falz’ wrote, “Daddy, we are sorry but o nezestry”

Her teammates, such as Ashley Plumptre, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Michelle Alozie, hailed her brilliant display.

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo, Emmanuel Adebayo, Victor Osimhen, Vincent Enyeama, Peter Olayinka, Ogenyi Onazi also showed their support.