Dada Segun appointment: A model for a great party reward system

By Tobi Matthew

As with other military forces across the globe, the ancient Roman military commands and adopted an extensive list of decorations for military gallantry and likewise, a range of punishments for military transgression.

This is done, to assuage the lost, suffered by thier gallant military men at the war front, and to celebrate thier uncommon grit to sustainable peace and development in the land.

The Roman Military parades sorts of decorations for its gallant men. The Grass crown, which was the highest and the rarest of all Military decorations. As such exist in the Roman Military, so it is in every human establishment.

Decorations and rewards are integral part of a viable society. It instill confidence on the noble, and their expectations for a worthy decorations after a successful expedition.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) as the largest crop of political party in the entire continent of Africa is a perfect model for decorations and rewards system. A party that has prided itself on a Geo-Balance system of resource sharing and allocation, which practically leaves no one unchecked.

APC is vast creating a sustainable model for upcoming African political party in the spirit of nationalism and adequate resources sharing, critical for national development and youth emancipation.

Drawing from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his model and the manner with which he gather brains and intelligentsia has painted him as a great player of Chess and an inimitable driver of men. His model has worked and continues to work for young politicians, youths and business men alike.

Tinubu never forgets. You reap whatever seeds you sow. Try never to sow one of discord and acrimony, even at that, Tinubu still forgive. His major aim is to build an enviable party system across the Atlantic whose reach will vibrate across the African soil with men of calibre in his team.

So, when the appointment of Dada Olusegun came calling. It doesn’t caught many, unaware, It only speak to the nature and principles of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His commitment to Youths and his passion for human capital development can never be erased in the leadership history of our nation

Dada Olusegun was the Coordinator of All Progressives Youths Forum, in the build up to the 2015 general election. Dada used his privileged position, as a tool to empower Youths into various positions in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

As a protégé of the erstwhile National Youth Leader of APC, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, Dada Olusegun work assiduously to ensure the youths are well represented. By working viz-a-viz the national youths leader, this gave him a leverage to also aspire for the position at the last National Convention of APC in Abuja. The rest they say is history.

He led and coordinated various youths wings of the All Progressives Congress towards the last general election in his state, Lagos and other southwest states and Abuja, building leaps and frontiers, to ensure the smooth emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He is a General at the media front. Beating all odds to ensure the APC has a decent media presence, despite the numerous cut-and-join clips and the campaign of calumnies embarked upon by the rabid opposition to sabotage the emergence of Asiwaju.

His appointment is thus a round peg in a round hole. And this speak to the reward system of Asiwaju and his ability to fish men.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has indeed set a model for every subnational government, to adequate entrench a culture of reward and punishments, as appropriate. This would no doubt help instill confidence in the nobles and curtail the erring members.

Congratulations, Dada Olusegun. Godspeed, now and always. Our inimitable special Assistant on Social Media to the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.