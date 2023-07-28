Dad not happy with my shirtless celebration – Oshoala

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has revealed her dad is not happy with her celebration in Nigeria’s 3-2 win against Australia.

Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute to score Nigeria’s third goal of the game.

In the heat of the moment, she pulled off her jersey to create an ‘iconic’ image, which has now gone viral across the world.

The image has also generated some reactions from football fans.

The Barcelona Femeni forward, who is a Muslim, took to her Instagram page to reveal her dad was not happy with her choice of celebration.

“My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, Life is a collection of MOMENTS. #Alhamdulillah #Grateful #Moments”