Cyber Security: Forensics expert to speak to group of African Law students in Zambia

As part of efforts towards providing mentorship, tutorship to undergraduate Law students across the African continent, to compete locally and internationally with the fundamental understanding of the basic principles of Cyber Security in a broad overview, World renowned Professor of Cybersecurity & Cyber Forensics, Prof Alex. O. Akpodiete has harped on “Cyber Security Primer for African Law Students.

Prof Alex. O. Akpodiete made these remarks today being Wednesday, June 5, 2023, in a telephone conversation with our reporter he stated that he was invited tomorrow being Thursday July 6, 2023, at 17:30 Central Western African Time, Google Meet social media platform to speak to a group of African Law students through the 140 Mutambo Virtual Activities Initiative (MUVA 140).

Prof Akpodiete agrees that Cybersecurity includes the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks and data from malicious attacks. He said: ” Mentorship is a protected relationship in which a more knowledgeable or experienced person guide and nurtures the Professional development and growth of another, outside the normal manager, or subordinate line management”.

He added that Cybersecurity Primer introduces the foundational concept of Cyber Security including threat analysis and the CIA triad.

The renowned Law, Cybersecurity Cyber & Forensics Professor stated that, he will speak on the topic: “Cyber security Primer for Law Students” at the event as organized by Zambian Law student Taongo Chilembi Mutambo of Rock View University Law Society. He further reiterated his commitment to mentoring and tutoring African students to understand Cybersecurity.

He the urged undergraduate Law students across African continent, to come prepared with questions, including career opportunities and required certifications.

Prof Alex. O. Akpodiete, who has bagged various degrees including Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) in Law, MBA, BSc in Computer Science, and Applied Science Associates degree in Cybersecurity with high honors, was first admitted to law practice in the year 1994. He is currently adjunct Professor of Cybersecurity & Cyber Forensics at a US University and previously a Professor of Business law & Ethics and Professor of Intelligence & Security Studies. He is a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst & Researcher at Atawa Technologies LLC with Offices in USA, Dubai UAE and Abuja, Nigeria. His passion for education has led him to establish Atawa Training Institute.