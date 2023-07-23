Cut down earnings of political appointees, APC Chieftain tells Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, Olumuyiwa Adu, weekend asked President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance by cutting down the earnings of political appointees.

Adu, who gave the advice in Akure, the state capital, lamented that this has continues to hinder the country’s progress in the management of the economy.

According to him the cost of Nigerian governance is exceptionally too high.

He expressed disgust that the benefits only go to a small number of political elites who demonstrate little concern for the welfare of the people.

While noting that the President has affirmed his interest in making progress in the management of the nation’s economy, he should be prepared to cut the cost of governance and excesses that continue to steal the development of the country.

The economic crisis rocking the nation, according to him had been worsened by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He noted that it would now be an opportunity for the President to prioritise access of poor and vulnerable Nigerians to basic socio-economic rights and dividends rather than the rich.

Adu said that the suspended palliative recently announced by the Federal government would not have solved the problems of many Nigerians who are suffering with the astronomical rise in the prices of essential commodities and cost of living.

According to him”Except we sit down and think about the allocation of our wealth in this country and distribution of our resources in this country.

” Then, we can never get it right. If they like, let them begin to give N50,000 to every family in this country, we can’t get out of the problem.

“We are all aware of what’s obtainable in the public service, imagine a situation where somebody that rises to the highest level of grade in the public service and has worked for over 30 years, yet he’s not earning up to N500,000.

“And you elect somebody to a place where he is supposed to formulate policies for the society to be good, you are paying them twenty million Naira in a month, we can’t get it right except we cut the cost of governance.

“So, let us bring ourselves back to basics. That money, bring it to the public to develop our resources, to cause development for our infrastructure or use it to bring about good education into the system,” he added.

The party chieftain pleaded with Nigerians to support the administration of President Tinubu, which he noted will grow and develop the economic base of the country with its renewed hope to the people.

He, however, explained that it was too early for Nigerians to start assessing the government with complaints, adding that he was optimistic that President Tinubu would perform far better than his processors in office.

“The government of 19 or 20 years ago, worked under different parameters that could be judged from indices and the situation in the entire world today is different from what it is to be then. There was no benchmark to assess the performance of any government.

“This government just came in and it has not even appointed Ministers. Is yet to even know what is obtainable in most of these ministries for him to be able to sit down and see all the executive policies we need to formulate to enable them to perform as executives.

Adu added that “so it’s too early to begin accessing the government but so far so good, from what he’s doing now is going through a sustainable way of approaching the problems of this country. Of course, it won’t come without pains.