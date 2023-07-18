Customs seizes cache of arms at Lagos ports

….As Police arrest 2 over illicit drugs

By Godwin Oritse, Godfrey Bivbere & Efe Onodjae

THE Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday, intercepted and seized 31 arms of various types from the Tin-Can and Port and Multi-Purpose Terminals, PTML, ports in Lagos.

This came on a day the Aswani Division of the Lagos Police Command intercepted a Toyota Sienna car conveying some bags loaded with illicit drugs in the Mushin–Isolo road area of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed that two suspects were arrested and are currently in the custody of the Customs.

Adeniyi also disclosed that on July 5, 2023, during a joint operation with the Police, the Department of State Services, DSS, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the Customs Intelligence Unit at the PTML Command, a physical examination of a 40ft container was conducted.

He explained that after the examination, it was discovered that 10 dangerous arms and various rounds of live ammunition were concealed inside plastic drums.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures, Adeniyi said three Pump Action rifles and one unit of an armed rifle, six pistols, one G2 pistol, one sarsilmaz SAR-9X pistol, one new Lugger Security-9 pistols, one Taurus Banbridge G3C pistol and one new SCCY CPX-2 pistol, and one new Taurus (63 pistols) 14 empty magazines, 442 rounds of live ammunition.

The Customs boss said: “Our actions within the NCS have been driven by a deep sense of purpose and guided by the mantra of renewed hope which underpins the current administration’s vision. We recognize the significance of our role in contributing to the overall objectives of the President Tinubu-led administration as articulated in the road map of the Policy Advisory Council document.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in revenue generation and national security has further aligned our activities with the government’s overarching goals.

“Under this commitment, I stand before you to highlight the recent achievements of the NCS in our ongoing efforts to suppress smuggling and safeguard national security. Some of our dedicated and diligent officers uncovered some smuggled arms and ammunition while on duty at various Commands and formations.”

The Customs boss also disclosed that “two clearing agents, Mr Shokunbi Olanrewaju of Shooler Global International Ltd and Mr Joseph Nwadiodor, who were expected to take delivery of the container, are currently detained as suspects in connection with the seizure.

“Besides the arms seizure at PTML Customs command, within the same period, the Tin-can Island Port Command of the Service, while acting on credible intelligence, a 1x40ft container was also subjected to physical examination with the relevant security agencies at the ports. The physical examination uncovered 18 arms, packets of cartridges and rounds of live ammunition inside plastic drums. They include six different types of pistols, two Sar9 Sarsilmarz Pistols, one Ruger American Pistol and three Taurus G3c–Bainbridge Pistols. 12 different types of riffles, five Rz17hd Rifles, one Gamo Rifle, five Pump Action Rifles and one Rz17 Tactical Rifle.

“Ten packets of cartridges, two packets of 9mm ammunition, 100 rounds of 9mm Winchester ammunition; one carton of frontier cartridges, packets of Buckshot ammunition.

“Again, during a routine patrol along the Owode/Ajilete axis in Ogun State, officers of the Joint Border Patrol Team Sector 2, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, intercepted an unregistered Toyota Camry car loaded with six sacks of charcoal, which was used to conceal three pump action riffles with 174 live cartridges.

“The outcome of our investigations, together with the seizures, will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

“Illicit arms obtained by non-state actors have boosted the proliferation of small arms and ammunition across the country.

“This accounts for the increase in violent kidnappings, robberies, and mass killings in the society.”

Besides, Adeniyi said: “We have re-injected new tactics to tackle the economic and security menace caused by recalcitrant importers and their agents. The Service’s human resources and logistics are collectively harnessed to combat and prevent economic sabotage.”

Police seize cache of illicit drugs, arrest 2

Meanwhile, the Lagos Police Command said it intercepted a Toyota Sienna van conveying some bags loaded with illicit drugs on the Mushin–Isolo road.

Two men were arrested in connection with the drugs.

The narcotics suspected to be Indian Hemp were said to have been concealed inside some sacks in the Toyota Sienna van with the Lagos registration number KJA 118 HV.

The recovered illicit drugs, according to Lagos Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hudenyi, were valued at N13 million.

Hudenyi said: “The individuals responsible for transporting the narcotics, identified as Fidelis Otiga (49) and Chukwuma Kennedy (50) were promptly apprehended by law enforcement officers. Following their arrest, they were taken into custody and transferred to the Lagos State Police Command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, expressed commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public. The CP said the seizure of this large cache of illicit drugs deals a severe blow to drug traffickers and highlights the efforts of the Lagos Police Command in combating drug-related crimes. This interception not only prevents these harmful substances from reaching the streets but also disrupts the operations of criminal networks involved in drug trafficking.”