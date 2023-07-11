Customs generates N93.3bn in first half of 2023

Comptroller Bamidele Makinde

By Bolanle Rasheed

The Ogun 1 Customs Area Command has disclosed that it had raked in N93,301,000,000.130 from import duties, auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, and scrap vehicles seized from smugglers, in the first half of the year 2023.

The figure when compared to last year’s , according to the Command’s Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, at a briefing on the 2023 half year score card at Idiroko, Ogun state, showed an increase by 310%.

He said, “A comparative analysis of the Command’s performance during the period under review and the corresponding period of 2022, indicates a significant increase in revenue collection.

“The revenue generated from January to June last year was N29,940,146.50, compared to this year’s revenue of N93,301,130.00, which is about 310% increase”.

Comptroller Makinde also disclosed that during the period under review, the command made a seizure of 392 items, comprising 22,526 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, equivalent to 37 trailer loads; 61 units of vehicles, including five luxury buses;5,048 pieces of used tyres and 390 bales of used clothing;

Others were : 173,975 litres of PMS, equivalent to five tanker loads; 107 sacks and 1,595 wraps of cannabis sativa; 167 cartons of 100x100ml and 27 cartons of 200x100ml codeine syrup; among others.

In addition, he said the cumulative Duty Paid Value, DPV of the seized goods was N1,313,628,488, explaining that “the Command was able to make these achievements due to the continuous stakeholder’s engagement and management, deployment of intelligence in all the operations across the state, improved discipline and total dedication to duty by officers of the Command.

“We remain resolute in our fight against smuggling of rice and other prohibited items in order to encourage local production in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria policy on local rice production.

“While waging war against die-hard smugglers, we urged them to embrace legitimate trade and steer clear of smuggling and other nefarious activities that are inimical to the economic development of our dear nation. We encouraged compliant traders by operating an open door policy and creating an enabling environment for trade to thrive.

“As part of our Stakeholders’ engagement, we maintained a robust synergy with our sister security agencies and cordial community relations with our host communities.”