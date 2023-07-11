Customs gears up for implementation of new Customs Act

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, has said that his team would effectively implement the new Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, after necessary public enlightenment.

Speaking at a workshop on the provisions of the new law in Abuja yesterday, Adeniyi tasked the officers to familiarize themselves with the new Act with a view to ensuring its full implementation.



He stated: “As a responsible institution, we are not unmindful of the fact that the members of the public are not yet familiar with the provisions of this Act, most importantly, the new procedure, processes and the very stiff punitive provisions in the law. “We are equally appreciative of the urgent need to sensitize the public on the provisions of this law to prevent the excuse of ignorance of the law, which is not a defence.



“The Service will continue to sensitize and educate the public on the provisions of the law and Customs procedure and processes.



“It is against this background, that we believe our charity should begin at home by first sensitizing our top Management.



“After this phase, other phases of sensitization that will cover all categories of sections of the Service and Public have been designed and shall be meticulously executed. We will bring into the sensitization fold stakeholders like importers, manufacturers, Customs Agents and Journalists, among others.



“In other words, this workshop cannot completely enlighten and educate the participants on the legal jurisprudence of the provisions of the Act. To this end, I urge you to pay attention and share your thoughts on issues arising from the Act during this exercise. Interestingly, the facilitators are legal officers from the Legal Department of the Service which is a boost to the programme.”