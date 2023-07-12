Customs boss visits NSA, seeks support on border security

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Wale Adeniyi on Wednesday in Abuja, sought support of the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to tackle Nigeria’s border security.

Adeniyi in a statement issued by the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullah Maiwada, said border security was a priority.



The customs boss according to the statement, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit on Mr Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser.

He said the porous nature of the nation’s borders necessitated his visit to NSA.

According to him, the visit is to map out strategies to tackle the menace of smuggling, adding that it has adverse effects on the economy.