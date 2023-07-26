Curb illegal activities, secure Nigeria’s waterways, Oborevwori tells Navy

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, yesterday, told the Nigerian Navy to work relentlessly to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain by curbing illegal activities that are still existing on the country’s waterways.

Speaking when he received on a courtesy visit, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral U.S.A. Chugali at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori said Delta, as an oil producing state, would continue to need the support of the Navy in securing its waterways.

He said: “We know how critical our terrain is and that is why this visit is very important because Delta State is 40 per cent coastal and we need all the support from the Navy.

“I know the Navy has done a lot in securing our waterways and that is why our oil production is going on smoothly and as a state government, we encourage you to do more.

“One of the representatives here is someone that I had worked with in 2009, when he was the military Amnesty Coordinator and I was the state coordinator.

“We worked well together and we covered a lot of riverine areas in the state and I know he understands our terrain very well. I am assured that with him, our state will be more secure.

“I want to mention that a lot of illegal activities are still existing, but going forward, such activities will come to an end due to your commitment, as it is the duty of the Naval officers and Marine Police to look into activities happening in our seas.”

Earlier in his remarks, Rear Admiral Chugali told the governor that he was in Delta State on a familiarisation visit to units under his command and also to interface with critical stakeholders in the state.

Lauding Oborevwori for the assistance given to his men and other security agencies in the state, he said the Navy would continue to strive to ensure that the maritime domain was secure for social, economic activities to thrive in the country.