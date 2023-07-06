Cultists on the rampage in Lagos, kill 3

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—Cultists went on the rampage in the Bariga area of Lagos, Wednesday night, killing three persons.

Doctors at an undisclosed hospital were said to be battling to save the life of one of the victims, who was shot, while others sustained injuries.

A resident, who simply gave his name as Seyi, explained that they were jostled by sporadic gunshots at Idi-Aba area, considered to be the den of cultists and drug dealers, at about 8p.m., on Wednesday.

Seyi said: “The shooting spread to Sungas, Akilo and inward Olorunkemi street, in the Shomolu area. Every resident of the area took cover to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

“The fight was between two rival cult groups. This has been the case here, especially in the months of June, July and August every year. A particular date in these months is used to avenge the death of cultists by their members. Friday being 7/7 will be bloodier, except security agents act fast.

“Three persons, who were shot, died on the spot. News reaching us now is that the fourth person that was rushed to the hospital is dead. He was not a cultist. He was only attacked during the gun battle. His baby is just two days old.

“Already, the cult group whose members were killed had written letters to some areas here, announcing that they would avenge the death of their slain colleagues on Friday. They said nothing can stop them. Already, some residents in the area have moved out, to return next week, when normalcy would have returned.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Police authority in Lagos to come to our rescue.”

Vanguard gathered that policemen raided some hot spots, yesterday. Some policemen were still patrolling the area at press time.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hudenyin, who confirmed the death of three persons, said no arrest has been made.