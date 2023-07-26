Cultists kill police Inspector in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Rampaging cultists in the Ijanikin community and its environs have killed a 38-year-old police Inspector attached to Zone 2, Police Command, Onikan Lagos.

The deceased officer identified as Sunday Apochi was murdered, over the weekend, at about 8 pm by the notorious Aiye confraternity members in front of police quarters, Alasia, Ijanikin, Lagos.

It was learned that the deceased officer, a father of three, who hails from Otukpo Local Government in Benue state, enlisted into the Nigerian police force in 2004.

An eyewitness said the inspector was first hacked with an axe before he was gunned down.

According to a colleague of the deceased officer (name withheld) who spoke with a Vanguard reporter at the scene on Monday morning, the cultists used an axe to hack his left hand and head before they shot him in the head. The incident happened at about 8 pm, yesterday.

Describing the deceased police officer, a female neighbour Abike said Sunday is an easygoing person. He is a very quiet man; you won’t even know he is a policeman. It is unfortunate he was killed like that by a cultist.

A Landlord in the Alasia community. Adewale Abass said following the murder of the policeman, shops in the community were under locks and keys for fear of being arrested by the policemen who invaded the community on Monday.

He also called on the Commissioner of Police to intervene in the activities of cultists in the community which he said has become very worrisome. He lamented that during the tenure of the previous Divisional Police Officer who was romancing cultists and Yahoo boys, cultists went on a killing spree.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said: “One of the suspects involved in the incident has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the gang who are currently at large.”