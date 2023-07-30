Cultist kills 20yr-old man for wearing red beret cap in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire

A suspected cultist killed a 20 year old man identified as Sele-ebi Ware-ebi after repeatedly stabbing him over a heated argument for putting on red beret cap in Tuomo community of Delta State.

Sele-ebi, a native of Torugbene was killed on Friday as he visited Tuomo community both Communities are in Burutu Local Government Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the cultist was later tied together with the corpse of the victim before being lynched to death by aggrieved mob.

According to a source, the cultist demanded N5,000 from Sele-ebi for putting on his cult’s coloured beret, failure of which the cultist brought out dagger and stabbed the man to death.

The source added that the beret worn by the victim was meant for church activities before the cultist attacked him.

In his words, “A Tuomo guy who is a cultist stopped a Torugbene guy who wore a beret. The cultist asked the Torugbene guy, “Why do you put on this beret? Who are you to put on this beret?

“They argued, but the Torugbene guy said, ‘It is my church beret.

“Then the Tuomo guy demanded N5,000 before he would let the Torugbene guy go. The Torugbene guy said he doesn’t have money. Then, the Tuomo guy brought out a dagger and stabbed the Torugbene guy to death.

“Tuomo Community people then tied their son down and rushed the victim to hospital. But, unfortunately, the boy died. So they tied their son together with the dead body and was later beaten to death.” He said.