Cultism major driver of arms proliferation in Nigeria – Report

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A joint report by the ECOWAS Small Arms Division and the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons has identified cultism as the primary catalyst for the widespread proliferation of small arms in Nigeria.

The report, compiled after a week long collaborative retreat in Calabar emphasized the urgent need to address this issue.

The report recommends two key strategies to combat the menace: strengthening the capabilities of security agencies and implementing stricter regulations on arms production.

To effectively tackle these challenges, the report proposes the capacity strengthening of security agencies and the establishment of joint task forces.

These measures are deemed essential in countering the forces responsible for the proliferation of arms in Nigeria.

The report states in part, ” The discussion emphasized various factors, including inadequate enforcement of existing laws, ethnic stockpiling, porous borders, separatist movements, proliferation driven by ecological factors, and politically motivated influences.

“Additionally, cultism emerged as a driving force behind the acquisition of arms. In order to address these challenges, it was recommended that capacity strengthening of security agencies and establishment of joint task forces, would be instrumental in combating forces contributing to arms proliferation.

Furthermore, regulation of artisanal arms production was also proposed as an important consideration during the discussion.

His Excellency, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security represented by Mr. Ahoba Joseph Piex, in his remarks stressed the urgent need of coordinated efforts in addressing the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, SALW.

He underscored the crucial role of the ECOWAS Convention on SALW as a vital instrument in tackling this pressing issue.

He further highlighted that the workshop was significant in advancing the implementation of the Convention.

similarly, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, as represented by Mr Abdullahi Isah recognized the ECOWAS Convention on SALW as a crucial document for fostering peace, stability and development.

He noted that the workshop will serve as a valuable platform to enhance the understanding of the convention and identify critical areas where improvements are required.

He emphasized that the knowledge and experience acquired through this workshop will be crucial in shaping tangible measures

The primary objective of the workshop was to bring together various national stakeholders in the field of arms control, facilitating discussions on national commitments to the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW).