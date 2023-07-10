Cubana Chiefpriest is Africa’s most prominent PR figure – Favour Ugochukwu

By Rita Okoye

The release date of the book “The Internet Chiefpriest” on Cubana Chiefpriest, also known as Paschal Chibuike Okechukwu, has reportedly been postponed due to recent developments surrounding Hushpuppi’s business associate, Woodberry.

In the United States, authorities have announced their intention to sell 152 bitcoins that were seized from Olalekan Jacob Ponle, also known as Mr. Woodberry, after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud amounting to $8 million. These new revelations have likely prompted the delay in the release of Cubana Chiefpriest’s book.

A filing submitted on Friday to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois states that the U.S. Marshal Service will assume control of the seized cryptocurrency assets associated with Mr. Woodberry, who is known to be an associate of Hushpuppi.

Both Woodberry and Hushpuppi were apprehended in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on June 10, 2020, for their involvement in extensive international online scams. They were subsequently extradited to the United States on July 2, 2020, to stand trial separately. The forfeiture order allows for the proper disposition of the confiscated crypto assets.

As you may be aware, our UK source has indicated that the forthcoming book will provide exclusive and detailed insights into Hushpuppi’s reign and opulent lifestyle. Considering the recent developments from the US, our source suggests that there might be additional information added to the book to incorporate this new development.

During the era when Hushpuppi dominated the online realm, his influence was unparalleled, captivating numerous young individuals who aspired to replicate his extravagant way of life. However, a new figure emerged on the scene – Cubana Chiefpriest.

This new figure is intricately connected to other individuals and their lifestyles, all of whom are mentioned in the book. Readers can expect to find comprehensive information about the likes of Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, Davido, Tunde Ednut, E-Money, Kcee, Pastor Jerry Eze, Hilda Bacci, Anita Brown and several others.

While maintaining its scholarly essence, ‘The Internet Chiefpriest’ unveils the extraordinary narrative of how Chiefpriest shattered the Hushpuppi paradigm and delves deeper into the journey of becoming a successful social media influencer.

The book goes beyond social media prowess, as the author Mr. Favour Ugochukwu delves into the psychology of building social influence. It serves as a guide, offering invaluable insights and tools for both aspiring and established influencers to achieve their goals of becoming influential and profitable in the realm of social media.

Recognizing Cubana Chiefpriest as Africa’s most prominent PR figure, the author, who is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Digital Marketing Management at Cardiff Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, emphasizes Chiefpriest’s role as a compelling case study throughout the book. Interestingly, the author includes this work as one of his researched documents during his academic tenure as a postgraduate student.

Covering various aspects of the influencer’s journey, from establishing an authentic personal brand to fostering a dedicated and engaged following, this book offers practical strategies, real-life examples, and actionable steps to unlock your true potential.

In this era of rapid technological advancements, “The Internet Chiefpriest” offers a comprehensive guide for content creation, community building, monetization, and sustainable success. It aims to empower individuals to harness the true potential of social media as a catalyst for positive transformation.

While the book promises fame to those who may be opportune to read its exclusive content, it places a strong emphasis on the significance of authenticity.

According to our sources, the content intends to inspire readers to utilize their influence not only for personal gain but also to make a meaningful impact on lives and challenge existing narratives beyond the confines of the digital world.