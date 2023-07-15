CSOs slam DSS over firearm possession charges against Emefiele

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The accusations of illegal firearm possession and possession of 123 live ammunition against Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, by the Department of State Services (DSS), have drawn criticism from activists and civil society leaders who question the motives behind the charges.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Vanguard, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Amnesty International (Nigeria), Head of Transparency International (Nigeria), and Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), labeled the allegations as diversionary and lacking substance.

Rafsanjani stated, “First and foremost, I find these charges to be diversionary in nature. At a time when our nation is grappling with numerous challenges such as insecurity, economic instability, and social unrest, it is disheartening to witness the DSS prioritize such frivolous allegations.

“It begs the question of whether this is an attempt to divert public attention from more pressing issues that require urgent resolution.”

Rafsanjani urged the DSS to focus on addressing the critical issues facing the nation, and called for skepticism in evaluating the motives behind the timing and release of these allegations.

“Moreover, I find these charges to be utterly ridiculous. It is crucial to approach these allegations with a healthy dose of skepticism and critically evaluate the motives behind their timing and release.

“The Nigerian people deserve a government that prioritizes their welfare and works tirelessly to address their needs, rather than engaging in politically motivated distractions,” Rafsanjani added.

Reacting to the same charges, Princess Hamman-Obels, Director of the Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD), stressed the importance of due process and individual rights.

“Whatever the offense may be, it is imperative that Emefiele is not unlawfully detained. The principle of the rule of law should prevail and Emefiele should be given a fair trial and the opportunity to defend himself against these charges,” she said.

Hamman-Obels also addressed criticism directed at Emefiele over the state of the economy, arguing that it oversimplifies the issue to blame a single individual for the economic challenges faced by Nigerians.

“It’s essential to recognize the complex nature of economic decision-making and the multiple actors involved. While Emefiele may have played a role in implementing certain policies, it’s crucial to hold the entire administration accountable rather than shifting the blame solely onto one person.

“Ultimately, what is needed is a comprehensive evaluation of the economic policies and decisions made during that period. This should involve a thorough examination of the roles and responsibilities of all relevant parties.

“Only through such an assessment can we gain a more accurate understanding of the factors contributing to the present economic situation and work towards effective solutions,” she explained.