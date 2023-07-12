CSO wants legal framework for operators of orphanages

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria, ASOHON, on Tuesday, called on policymakers to make provision for a legal framework for operators of orphanages.

National President, ASOHON, Rev. Gabriel Oyediji, made the call at ASOHON’s general conference of members, with the theme: “Advocating for Change: Policy and Legislative Measures in Support of Orphans’ Welfare in Nigeria” held in Abuja.

According to him, “The absence of comprehensive government policies and welfare funds specifically tailored to support stress-free operations of orphanages poses another challenge. Our association has long advocated for the development of a legal framework that governs the relationship between the Government and operators of orphanages as well in ensuring their accountability and protecting the rights of the children.

“It is imperative that we continue to work closely with relevant government agencies to address this issue and establish a balance regulatory system that safeguards the well-being of the children as well as the operators.”

Highlighting major challenges bedeviling operators of orphanages, Oyediji said, “One significant challenge we encounter is the limited public awareness and understanding of the critical role orphanages play in society. There is often a lack of appreciation for the immense effort and dedication required to provide a nurturing environment for orphaned and vulnerable children.

“As orphanage operators, we must actively engage in advocacy campaigns and public outreach initiatives to educate the public about the importance of our work and the specific challenges we face. By raising awareness, we can foster a sense of empathy and encourage support from the broader community.

“Another pressing challenge is the emotional and psychological well-being of the children in our care. Many of these children have experienced trauma, loss, and abandonment, which can have long-lasting effects on their mental health.

“It is our responsibility to provide them with specialized counseling, therapy, and emotional support to help them heal and rebuild their lives. However, limited resources and a shortage of trained professionals in this field make it challenging to meet the mental health needs of every child. We must advocate for increased support and investment in mental health services, both from the government and other stakeholders.

“Additionally, we cannot overlook the issue of child trafficking and exploitation, which poses a significant threat to the well-being of orphaned and vulnerable children. Criminal elements often prey on these children, exploiting their vulnerability for various purposes, including forced labor, sex trafficking, and organ trafficking.

“As orphanage operators, we must be vigilant and implement stringent safeguards to protect the children under our care from such heinous acts. We must collaborate with law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to create a robust child protection system that ensures the safety and security of every child.”