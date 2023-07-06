CSO to Tinubu, prioritize pensioners’ plight, add value to lives of senior citizens

…calls on State, local govts to address pensioners’ unpaid benefits

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS retirees’ hope remains bleak and black over enjoying their benefits after leaving civil service, a Civil Society Organization, CSO, One Love Foundation, OLF, Thursday, asked President Bola Tinubu, to prioritize pensioners’ plight and also add value to the lives of senior citizens.

Expressing pain over the deteriorating condition of pensioners at both the federal, state and local government levels, the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, while speaking with Vanguard said the deaths and diseases among pensioners is heartbreaking and gives concern, therefore, Tinubu should urgently look into their challenges hindering them to access their benefits after retirement.

Eholor said alleged shady deals in pension offices are to be investigated and appropriate actions taken to stem the tide, and also said those in the offices should be made accountable to Nigerians.

He said: “The issue of pension and gratuity has always been a burden on Nigerian Government. Worse still is that every year the money is being made available to the government but yet it is being diverted towards other things unaccounted for.

“It is quite unfortunate indeed that state governments appear to share friendly relationship with pensioners, hence prolonging the struggle and frustrations pensioners face to get their entitlement. Most if not all the 36 state governments owe salary, gratuity and pension with impunity.

“Many retirees and pensioners in different states have died while many others are suffering greatly due to non-payment of their benefits.

“The Nigeria Union of Pensioners seems not to be protecting their member interest either as they are silent about the nonpayment of pensioners their salary and gratuity.

“It is also written in the Bible that every worker deserves his or her wages but here in Nigeria the reverse is always the case as our government would rather subject workers to hardship and still not pay them.

“We demand that President Bola Tinubu should prioritize pensioners’plight and intervene urgently because most of them are at critical situations while many have died without accessing their gratuities.

“It is a very critical issue that Tinubu should ensure their situation is promptly addressed to avert more deaths and suffering. They have the right to enjoy their gratuity, and the process should be made less cumbersome and flexible. The days need to be shortened for them to access their money.”

However, according to the human rights activist, most States are owing pensioners, 20 years of gratuity, nine years, 38 month of pension arrears, pension deductions spanning over 21 months, and others.

“Almost 20 years after the contributory pension came into being through the Pension Reform Act of 2004, it is very unfortunate that most states are unable to come to an agreement with the new policies attributing their loopholes to the downfall of revenue from Crude Oil sales which is also another key factor responsible for the delay in salary and pension payment of workers.

“It is so pitiable that the issue of pension and gratuity is a huge challenge for sitting governors as they seem to also blame it on past governors.

“While we seem to blame the governors for nonpayment of pension and gratuity it is also imperative to note that another challenge for nonpayment is the issue of ‘Ghost workers’ Ghost Pension’.

“Most of the immoral civil servants while still in active service engage in padding the workforce and this leads to colossal pension figures for the state government to pay.

“The issue of ‘Ghost workers’ has always being a thing of persistence in the public sector, however, the state government must not always wait till it is too late to cry, there are new technologies and devices to be used to spot out ghost workers.”

However, he (Eholor) said as part of his recommendations, all state governments should brace up and rise to their responsibilities to ensure they pay all backlogs of pension and gratuity as all workers deserve their wages because they worked hard for it and it will be inhumane not to pay them while working and after retirement.

“As a CSO we stand for justice and equity and also against injustice and undue oppression of retirees.

“If these backlogs of pension and gratuity are not paid we will mobilize and occupy States and local government areas with protest in solidarity with them, hence both federal and state governments should do the needful”, he said.