CSO hails ex-Ogun gov, Daniel over salary, allowances suspension

….wants other former governors, and presidents to emulate him

….says Nigeria now to become a production, not consumption country

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A Civil Society Organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Friday, hailed the former Governor of Ogun State and now Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Chief Gbenga Daniel, over the suspension of monthly pension and allowances as former governor of the State.

Speaking on the bold step and describing Senator Daniel as a former Governor with good conscience, the Founder and President, of OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said the letter written by the former Governor of Ogun State to the present Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, is highly commendable, exemplary, and worth of emulation by other former presidents and governors.

He said: “When I read it from the newspaper about former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel, writing to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, I was amazed and highly impressed that there is still a former governor who still has a good conscience in Nigeria.

“I quite commend and also will recommend that he deserves ‘National Lifetime Award’ for such a decision.

‘And then from his writing, he made mention of the amount he was receiving before which is N676,376.95, you can imagine this huge sum of money going into every ex-governor’s account monthly coupled with some allocations and allowances, which were not revealed.”

However, he (Eholor) lamented over the milking away of public funds by former political office holders under the guise of monthly pension and allowance payment at the detriment of the development of their States, and also the paltry sum called minimum wage civil servants are being paid is unacceptable, hence they should have a rethink and do the needful.

“And then again, I weep for Nigeria because there are a lot of things pinning down this country from not progressing, how can someone all in the name of a former governor be receiving N676,376.95 monthly then you can as well imagine if the previous governors or other former governors of other states are being paid this amount monthly.

“Yet the civil servant being owed backlog of salaries, our schools are dilapidated, our refineries are not working”, he said.

It would be recalled that Eholor a social crusader and human rights activist had said recently that it is now imperative to have a downward review of the salary and allowances of Members of the National Assembly and Governors including other political office holders as a way to boost the provision of infrastructure, funding quality educational and health sectors, food production for self-sufficiency, water supply, boosting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, the revival of the comatose refineries, payment of pensioners’ gratuity, salary and welfare of senior citizens, scholarship, and other people-oriented projects.

“When I made a call for a review of salary for those at the National House of Assemblies I was criticized and was looked at as the bad head, if only their salaries are slashed down and used for the development of this country, I bet you from now till some three years to come Nigeria will move up a bit in the global rankings for good”, he said.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that with the present predicament Nigeria and Nigerians are emersed in, “It is high time we move as a country from consumption to production.

“If we continue to depend on imports at the expense of encouraging by deliberate policies that would galvanize Micro Small and Medium Enterprises we will remain in this current mess.”

The letter addressed to Governor Abiodun by Senator Daniel reads: “I write to request for the suspension of my monthly pension/allowances of 676,376.95 (gross) (Six Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Three Hundred Seventy-Six Naira, Ninety-Five Kobo) being paid as a former Executive Governor of Ogun State.

“This request is in compliance with my conscience, moral principle and ethical code against double emoluments that a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former State Governor, shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such state.

“It would be recalled that on Tuesday 13th June 2023, I was, with other elected Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, inaugurated as members of the 10th National Assembly.”