CSO demands immediate downward review of NASS, govs’ salary, incentives

…laments N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants

…wants removal of Security Vote

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AMIDST tough economic impact on Nigerians, the heightened burden of excruciating and crushing poverty Nigerians currently are grappling with including pangs of insecurity across the country, a Civil Society Organization, CSO, One Love Foundation, OLF, Monday, demanded a downward review of salary and incentives for National Assembly, NASS, members, and State governors.

The President and Founder, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said it is unacceptable for the jumbo salary and allowances NASS members are taking home as revealed by one of the media organisations after its investigation about what NASS members receive as salary, allowances and incentives monthly.

Eholor said the core civil servants are languishing in abject poverty and frustration, which also to be paid their gratuity becomes a tug of war are being currently paid a paltry sum of N30,000 as a minimum wage that cannot take them home.

He said when this is done then Nigeria is in for a new beginning where civil servants’ salary is higher than the pay and allowances received by political office holders but added that the political office holders keep their salary, allowances and incentives secret rather than talk about the salary of civil servants with all kinds of committees set up to review it.

He said: “We all can clearly see that the looting of this country called Nigeria starts from those at the top.

“They all keep on talking about the salary of an average Nigerian civil servant forgetting that the senators, legislators and governors too are also on salary but we don’t care to talk about it because we don’t know the figures and they will never go into details to reveal their salary.

“How can one man be earning almost N2.5 million as basic salary alongside these incentives and yet nothing absolutely nothing to show for it and the common Nigerian is receiving just N30,000 minimum wage?

“Meanwhile, these senators have the power to make laws, as summarized in Chapter One, Section Four of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but over the last few years you will quite agree with me that the laws they have been passing do not favour the common man but themselves.

“Hardship allowance as stated in the image is 50 per cent of their basic salary, and I am yet to understand what this allowance is meant for, how can someone be receiving an allowance for hardship?

“The same hardship that we the common Nigerians are facing back to back yet we are surviving it without allowance.

“Furniture allowance is 300 per cent of their basic salary, what exactly are they really doing with this allowance? Let me explain about this 300 per cent of N2.4 million, it translates to N7.2 million now.

Ask me, what furniture will cost that amount? And we are all glamouring for a better Nigerian why don’t they patronize ‘Made In Nigeria’ Nigeria furniture in order to save cost, in this Nigeria, we are we have the finest and best wood for furniture production, why can’t they patronize what we already have in this country?

“Newspaper allowance is N1.2 million, really? Is there even a need for this at all when we are in the digital age now, you can get news at your fingertips through your phones and even from your television set.

There are so many things that don’t make sense and yet they are receiving money for it.

“It is high time Nigerians wake up to challenge these so-called Senators and House of Representatives members so that they as NASS members can make a law that would cut down their own allowances and salaries and then channel it towards other sectors that are lagging behind.

“The constituency contracts speculated N250 million for House of Representatives members, and it is double or triple that amount for the Senators, and yet we have members representing us in our areas and yet we have nothing to show for it as the constituency roads are bad, no health care centres or even the least water project in major areas.”

The social crusader and human rights activist also asserted that most politicians nurse ambition not to serve the people but rather to target the Security Vote, where they can dip their hands and siphon State resources.

“The mother of all the evil, why people are killing themselves by all means to become the governor, is because of the Security Vote.

“Some States get about N1 billion upwards while some get N800 million, which does not make any sense because it is not well utilized, and if it were properly and prudently utilized our Police and Military personnel won’t be this corrupt.

“On my own, I think this Security Vote should be scraped off with immediate effect and I will take them to court and even the federal representative over this allowance they are getting when the average Nigerian cannot make up to $25 per month because our money is so poor and devaluated”, he added.