CSO call on Tinubu to sack heads of MDAs over alleged corrupt practices

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A Civil Society Organization, CSO, Transparency and Accountability Group, TAG, Saturday, called on President Bola Tinubu, to sack Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, over alleged corrupt practices.

TAG in a statement signed by its President, Ayo Olorun, said the unabated corruption perpetrated by heads of these organisations is unacceptable and they must be brought to book by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, to sanitize the public service and also recover their loots in the interest of Nigerians.

TAG also pointed out that the nation’s public service demands holistic overhauling for restructuring and repositioning for greater service delivery and productivity.

According to the statement, President Bola Tinubu should go ahead and sack all heads of parastatals and replace them with credible Nigerians.

The state reads in part, “We in Transparency and Accountability Group, TAG, are pained with endemic corruption that has existed in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, over the years, and this current heads of the MDAs are neck-dip in corruption as we are here now.

“The loopholes created by these heads of MDAs to siphon public resources for personal aggrandizement is unacceptable and they have to be dealt with.

“We call on the Economic and Financial Crisis, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, to swing into action and ensure investigation, arrest, and prosecution of any culprit.

“We also call on President Bola Tinubu, to sack all heads of departments and agencies for them to pave way for the anti-graft agencies to holistically carry out their investigations.”

Meanwhile, the group disclosed that it will embark on massive protest to ensure the heads and their accomplices in criminal activities at the MDAs are held accountable for their actions by Tinubu.

“We are not just holding a press conference but will match our words with action, therefore we are set to embark on a massive mobilization for protest to ensure the heads and their accomplices at the MDAs are investigated and prosecuted.

“We will match to all the MDAs and on the streets of Abuja and Lagos to achieve this sanitization of the MDAs.”

However, they expressed optimism that with the recent actions taken by the president to sack the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, over alleged financial corruption and excesses, and also the Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, removed from Office, the same will happen at the MDAs.