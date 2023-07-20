Cross River: Tribunal dismisses NNPP petition, awards 3million naira against petitioner

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal in Cross River state has rendered its verdict, dismissing a petition filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its governorship candidate, Amb. Wilfred Bonse, challenging the outcome of the March 18th gubernatorial polls.

The NNPP, accompanied by their gubernatorial candidate, approached the tribunal with the aim of nullifying the recently concluded governorship election in Cross River state.

The party lodged its petition on April 10th, 2023, under Suit Number: EPT/CR/GOV/08/2023, primarily alleging substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

However, after careful consideration of the evidence and arguments presented, the tribunal ruled against the NNPP’s petition, thereby upholding the validity of the governorship election results in the state.

The party sought a declaration by the court that the non- inclusion of the party’s logo on the ballot paper used for the election was unlawful.

The NNPP also wanted a declaration by the tribunal that the INEC conducts a fresh Governorship election in the state.

They also sought for an order nullifying the election for failure to include the logo of the party in line with an extant judgment by the Federal High Court and Appeal Court.

In addition, the party wanted the certificate of return issued to the Cross River State governor Senator Bassey Otu withdrawn.

However in a unanimous judgment, Justice Oken Inneh said the petitioners failed to establish that their candidate was unlawfully excluded and dismissed the case in its entirety.

The court noted that the petitioners only presented two witnesses, a small fraction compared to the vast number of over 3,000 polling unit and the testimonies of the witnesses were found to be inconsistent, undermining their credibility.

Consequently, the tribunal dismissed the petition in its entirety.

She also added that the NNPP did not name the candidate who was substituted and INEC did not monitor it’s primary in line with the Electoral Act.

The tribunal also awarded a cost of one million naira each in favour of all the respondents.

Speaking after the judgment, Counsel for Senator Bassey Otu, Ededem Ani said “the matter was instituted by the NNPP and it’s supposed candidate in the last Gubernatorial elections against the governor, APC and INEC.

“So the court today have dismissed that petition for being unmeritorious and rightly so because there was no basis for it and has given it the treatment it deserves.

“We are grateful to the tribunal judgment because it represents one less distraction for Senator Bassey Edet Otu who was lawfully elected by the people of the state”, he said.

Counsel for the petitioners D. D. Ujong declined comments on the outcome of the matter