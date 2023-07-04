Cross River Speaker vows severe consequences for organizers of gay party

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

In a stern declaration, Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem, the Speaker of the Cross River state House of Assembly, has promised that individuals responsible for organizing a recent gay party in Calabar will face the full force of the law.

Expressing deep concern over the participation of teenagers in the event, which took place at a prominent hotel in the state capital, Ayambem emphasized that homosexuality remains a criminal offense in Cross River.

In an official press statement released on Tuesday, Ayambem’s Press Secretary, Mr. Mathew Okache, revealed that the Speaker had already initiated contact with relevant security agencies and stakeholders.

The goal is to ensure that all those involved in arranging the party are apprehended and held accountable, thereby setting an example that would discourage similar occurrences in the future.

The Speaker’s unwavering stance against the gay party reflects the prevailing sentiment in Cross River, where the practice is deemed illegal.

Ayambem’s statement highlighted the urgency of the situation and the gravity of the offense committed, adding that the presence of underage individuals at the event further compounds the seriousness of the matter, raising concerns about the protection and welfare of young people within the state.

As the investigation unfolds, the public eagerly awaits further developments, anticipating that justice will be served and that the law will be upheld.

The Speaker’s resolute determination to address this issue head-on underscores the government’s commitment to preserving societal norms and the legal framework of Cross River State.

“It has come to the notice of the Hon. Speaker of the Cross River State House Of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, that on the 30th of June 2023, a certain hotel in Ekorinim in Calabar Municipality, hosted a gay party in their premises, where under age teenagers were also in attendance.

“Already, the speaker has reached out to security agencies in the State and relevant government MDAs to ensure that organizers of that obscenity and their collaborators are brought to book as a deterrence.

” He want to seize this occasion to warn anyone or any organization in connection with such unlawful activities to desist from such acts or risk prosecution by the authorities.

“It will be recalled that, His Excellency, former President Goodluck Jonathan, on the 7th of January 2014, signed the “Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill” into law.

“The law imposes a 14-year prison sentence on anyone who “(enters) into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union,” and a 10-year sentence on individuals or groups, including religious leaders, who “witness, abet, and aid the solemnization of a same-sex marriage or union.

“It also imposes a 10-year prison sentence on those who “directly or indirectly make public show of same-sex amorous relationships and anyone who registers, operates, or participates in gay clubs, societies, and organizations, including supporters of those groups,” he stated.

Rt Hon Ayambem further reminded hospitality operators in the State that, no hotel or club should entertain anyone under 18 years of age at any time, unless he/she is accompanied by their parents/and or guardians.