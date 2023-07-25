C’River: Tree crushes man to death, three others escape with injuries

…as a driver loses both legs in a lone accident

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Tragedy struck Tuesday when a tree fell on a moving minibus crushing one of its occupants to death while three others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

The tragic incident Vanguard learned occurred along Muritala Mohammed Highway in front of SUBEB office in Calabar.

According to Eyewitnesses the bus with Registration number ABE 393 XA was heading 8 miles from Watt Market when a tree suddenly fell on its own crushing the Blue minibus with four occupants including two males and two females.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard on the telephone, Director/Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer in the state, Engr Paul Bepeh said it was an unfortunate incident adding that the lone accident claimed one life. At the same time, the driver of the minibus also lost both legs.

“It is quite unfortunate that the accident claimed a life today which was no fault of the driver but nature.

“Our men rushed to the scene of the incident and took the injured to the hospital, unfortunately, one of the victims who was sitting close to the door gave up the ghost while the driver of the bus lost both legs because the tree that fell had so much weight on his side.

“We are collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure the needful is done as it concerns old and weak trees along our roads to forestall any reoccurrence,” he said.