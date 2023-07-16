C’River: NMA withdraws services as Prof Ekanem’s abductors demand N15m

…let kidnappers take over treatment of Sick Cross Riverians – NMA Chairman

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Nigerian Medical Association , Cross River state branch has resolved to indefinitely withdraw medical services from all facilities in the state.

The resolution was part of the Body’s decision after an emergency meeting following the kidnap of their member , Prof Ekanem Philip Ephraim.

Recall that Vanguard had reported the incident which happened on the 13th of July, 2023, at Atimbo by Mountain of Fire street , Calabar Municipality LGA, Cross River state.

Prof. Ekanem was kidnapped from her clinic her captors who have now demanded a ransom of 15 million naira before she is released.

In a communique released on Sunday in Calabar signed by the Chairman of NMA and Secretary , Dr Felix Archibong and Dr Amaku respectively demanded her unconditional and immediate release.

They lauded the efforts of state government and other several security agencies tasked with securing her immediate release.

“Despite all these efforts as stated above, our colleague still remains in captivity after 72hours.

“After an emergency meeting we resolved as follows ; to embark on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services effective immediately in solidarity with our member still in the hands of her abductors.

“This withdrawal of medical service will involve all hospitals in Cross River State

including Federal, State, Private, Mission and cottage hospitals in Cross River

State.

Speaking with Vanguard via telephone on Sunday , the NMA Chairman , Dr Felix Archibong said that Prof. Ekanem abductors have demanded 15 million as ransom to secure her release.

“Where do they expect her to get that kind of money from at this critical time.NMA-CRS is not on strike,

“We are only withdrawing medical services so that kidnappers can take over the treatment of sick Cross Riverians,” he said.