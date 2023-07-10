C’River Guber Tribunal: Sen Onor begins proof of petition against Gov Otu’s election

By Ike Uchechukwu

In a significant development at the Cross River Gubernatorial Tribunal, Senator Sandy Onor, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship elections, has commenced presenting evidence to support his petition against the election of Governor Bassey Otu.

Represented by his counsel, Dr. Jonah Yusuf SAN, Senator Onor initiated the process by submitting various documents to substantiate his claims.

These documents primarily included certified true copies from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) EC8 series and certified true copies of Form EC9. Additionally, a federal high court judgment with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/976/2021 pertaining to the eligibility of the second and third respondents were also presented.

Addressing the court, Dr. Yusuf stated that he would be withdrawing Volumes two and three of his petition, focusing instead on the qualification of the second and third respondents, namely Senator Bassey Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey.

Sen. Sandy Onor, represented by his counsel, called his first witness, John Abuo, the PDP ward Secretary for Mbube West Ward 1 in Ogoja Local Government Area.

During his testimony, the witness confirmed the contents of his statement made under oath.

The court admitted his PDP membership card, as well as the ward register of Mbube West Ward I, as exhibits.

However, the witness pointed out a typographical error in his statement, where “Obubra” was mistakenly used instead of “Ogoja.”

During cross-examination, John Abuo informed the court that he received reports from the party agents stationed at the 196 polling units in Ogoja.

He further stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not upload the results from these polling units into its IREV portal.

The counsel representing INEC, K. Balogun, objected to the admissibility of the documents presented by the witness.

He stated that the reasons for the objection would be outlined in INEC’s final address to the tribunal.

Similarly, Professor Mike Ozekhome, the counsel for Senator Otu and Peter Odey, also opposed the admissibility of the documents and indicated that the reasons for their objection would be addressed in their final address to the court.

He also stated that the reasons will be stated in his final address to the court.

Responding the chairman of the tribunal Justice Oken Inneh ruled that the case is strictly on the point of law which is the qualification of the second and third respondents.

She also ruled that despite the objections by the respondents, the documents tendered by Professor Onor has been admitted by the court and parties are to address it in their final written addresses.

She insisted that the tribunal will not entertain any form of delay.