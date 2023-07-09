Crisis: What we are doing to restore peace in troubled Effium community – Rep Eze

By Peter Okutu

The Member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly, Eze Nwachukwu Eze, weekend described as untrue accusations of lack of interest in restoration of peace in troubled Effium Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Ezza/Effium crisis, which has lingered for many years now, had led to the death of many lives, including destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

Also, Stakeholders of Ezza-Effium people in the community further described the accusation as the handwork of a few political opponents, who are fond of using fictitious individuals and non-existent groups to cause disaffection.

They were reacting to an allegation by a group claiming to be representing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Ezza Speaking part of the community.

The group had also accused Mr Nwachukwu of excluding Effium Community from deserving Federal Government interventions and relief materials.

But addressing Journalists, Mr Nwachukwu said he has been making several efforts both individually and in conjunction with the State Government to restore peace in the area.

He noted that the group was ignorant and oblivious of the real facts of the situation.

He said: “I have met with the Governor over the issue and he has a burning desire to bring lasting peace to the community.

“The Governor immediately set up a committee to look into the issue and we are all going to help him to bring peace to the area.

“On my own individual capacity, I have been holding several consultations and meetings with critical stakeholders from the community on how to ensure a return of lasting peace to the community”

On accusations of excluding the community from Federal Government relief materials, the lawmaker noted that no relief materials has been provided for the people since he assumed office as a Lawmaker.

“If we get relief materials from relevant agencies, we will distribute it equitably to all affected crisis areas and people in the constituency”, he added.

On his part, a former Lawmaker and Stakeholder of the affected Community, Mr Chinedu Awo explained that there was no existing group representing the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Ezza Speaking part of the community.

“These are fictitious names cooked up by opposition to score cheap political point. The lawmaker is barely one month in office. He is already doing a lot to help our people.

“I know that he is working hard on the matter. I have been to many meetings he held all in a bid to see how to bring lasting peace to our community”, he said.

Mr Awo advised the opposition and the community in general to give the lawmaker time to put all his plans for the community into action, before analysing his performance.