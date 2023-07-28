Crisis rocks NNPP as Party sacks excos of 7 states

Steps Down sack of Imo, Oyo Excos because of forthcoming Guber, LG elections

Suspends Enugu State governorship candidate, CEze, the senatorial candidate, Enugu North, Prof. Onyeka

Constitutes a 5-man Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party in the affected States.

***Asks INEC to conduct free, fair, credible and inclusive gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CRISIS rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has taken a new dimension as the National Working Committee, NWC of the party has sacked all its executive officers in seven states.

Addressing Journalists on Friday in Abuja, the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major who noted that the dissolution of the executive officers of these States cuts across all levels from State, Local Government and Ward, in line with the party’s Constitution 2022 as amended.

According to the National Publicity Secretary, the States are Enugu State; Ekiti State; Rivers State; Niger State; Katsina State; Kaduna State and Zamfara State, adding that a 5-man Caretaker Committee has been constituted with effect from yesterday to run the affairs of the party in the affected states.

Agbo Major said that the party aside sacking the Executives in Enugu State, it has suspended the State governorship candidate, Cajetan Eze and the senatorial candidate, Enugu North, Professor Onyeka A. Onyeka.

The party disclosed that it did not sack the Executives in Oyo and Imo States in view of the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State and Local Government elections in Oyo State from where serious petitions were a

we have received, just as it said that the NWC decided to step down action until the elections were conducted as it directed that all vacant positions in Imo state should be immediately filled in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the party.

Ahead of the November Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States gubernatorial elections, the NNPP has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to conduct free, fair, credible and inclusive gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States, saying that Nigerians expect transparent and generally acceptable elections in these States as the nation look forward to deepening the emerging democracy.

The statement read, “it is my pleasure to address you once again on crucial party issues in the effort to reposition our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the fastest growing political party in Nigeria.

“Following petitions and complaints received from the New Nigeria People’s Party’s State Chapters after the general election, the National Working Committee (NWC) set up a 7-man Disciplinary Committee to carry out investigation into alleged anti-party activities.

“The Committee painstakingly investigated issues raised in the petitions and complaints from June till today, Friday 28th July 2023, when the full report on nine (9) States already concluded was presented to the National Working Committee during its seating earlier today.

“The Disciplinary Committee gave ample room to both petitioners and petitioned to respond to issues raised in the petitions and complaints.

“Serious cases of gross anti-party activities were established against critical officers of the party in the affected atates..

“After extensive deliberations on the report, the National Working Committee under the Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali took the following decisions: Immediate dissolution of all Executives across all levels from State, Local Government and Ward, in line with the party’s Constitution 2022 as amended in the following States: Enugu State. Also the State governorship candidate, Cajetan Eze, the senatorial candidate, Enugu North, Professor Onyeka A. Onyeka are hereby suspended.

“Ekiti State; Rivers State; Niger State ;Katsina State; Kaduna State and Zamfara State.

“That a 5-man Caretaker Committee is hereby constituted with effect from today, 28th July 2023 to run the affairs of the party in the affected states.

“In view of the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State and Local Government elections in Oyo State from where serious petitions were also received, the National Working Committee decided to step down action until the elections are conducted, but directs that all vacant positions in Imo state be immediately filled in accordance with the provisions of the party Constitution.

“NNPP urges its members to remain calm and loyal as our great party is being repositioned and strengthened in the quest for a new and better Nigeria which citizens desire and deserve.

“NNPP also urges the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct free, fair, credible and inclusive gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States. Nigerians expect transparent and generally acceptable elections in these States as we strive to deepen the nation’s emerging democracy.”