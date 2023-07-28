Crime: Lagos taskforce nabs 31suspected miscreants

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit, Friday arrested at least 31 suspects during special operations.

Residents have cried to Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, for immediate intervention following recent incessant armed robbery attacks and other forms of criminal acts across the metropolis.

The suspects were arrested when the taskforce raided some areas across strategic locations in the state as part of measures to rid it of criminal elements carrying out nefarious activities.

The suspects, numbering 31 were arrested at Oshodi, Ilupeju and Mushin lurking in the dark around garages and bus stops, waiting for unsuspecting residents to prey on.

Chairman of the Agency, Chief Superintendent of Police CSP, Shola Jejeloye, who led the operation, disclosed that, “The raiding of black-spots and criminal hide outs is an efficient policing strategy which has yielded positive results over the years.

“We carry out these raids periodically to curb incidents of traffic robbery, pick pocketing and purse snatching which usually occur at late nights and early hours in the morning.

“We will carry out more raids and utilize other strategies to ensure that criminal elements have no comfort in the state”.

Jejeloye, affirmed that the suspects would be screened thoroughly before being charged to court.

He therefore, warned anyone engaging in acts of criminality to desist from such or face the dire consequences when the long arm of the law caught up with them.