Creative sector: Lagos State Government pledges gender balance in training professionals

By John Uche

THE Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged commitment to gender balance in the development of creative professionals.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who expressed commitment to the continuous free training of professionals, said Persons with Disabilities, PWDs, will also be considered.

The governor disclosed this at the graduation of the 2023 second intake of students in EbonyLife Creative Academy, fully sponsored by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Chairman of Lagos Creative Industry Initiative, Ogunlana Toyin, said: “It is in line with this that I am pleased to inform this gathering that the present administration in Lagos State, particularly with reference to the THEMESPLUS agenda of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, that this training program will henceforth ensure a balance in the numbers of selected beneficiaries to reflect equality in gender of both male and female trainees.

“Apart from this, a window of opportunity is now also open to Persons with Disabilities, PWDs to benefit from the various capacity enhancement programs being offered under this arrangement between Ebonylife and the Lagos State Government. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is already in touch with Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs, LASODA to incorporate this category of persons as beneficiaries of this training.

“I urge you all not to relent on your oars to break even in your various areas of focus. Do not allow the dream to change the narrative in the creative sector end here, keep making efforts to be better than what you are presently and I can assure you that the sky will just be your starting point.”

He also said: “As you are aware, this training is fully sponsored by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and it is delivered by one of the best academies in the creative sector, Ebonylife Creative Academy.

“I am particularly glad that the impact of this training program since its inception had been positive, judging by the testimonials of several beneficiaries that were past trainees of this initiative.”

The event was attended by many personalities, including Deputy Director (Admin. & HR), Ogunlana Toyin and Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Bukola Agbaminoja.

Similarly, the Ebonylife Creative Academy Head of School, Drikus Volschenk, stated that the trainees have been equipped to penetrate the film industry.

He said: “Ebonylife Creative Academy has a spirit that is unmatched in the world. What makes us different is the vibe and positive spirit of our campus. We teach our trainees to have the willpower and courage to believe in their dreams and ambition.

“So I think the film industry is tough but our trainees will penetrate the industry. Some of them will pop out here and there in Nollywood as big stars.”

He expressed the determination of the school to continue providing further education and support for students.

The event also witnessed the premiere of short films produced by the graduating class, along with the awards and certificates awarded in recognition of their hard work and effort.

Chisom Igboasia of the Screenwriting class was presented with an award for her excellence and commitment to process and self-development while Oluwayemisi Akingbola of the Production Design & Art Direction class was presented with the best overall student award.