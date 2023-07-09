CRARN rescues, reintegrates over 8,000 vulnerable children in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A Non governmental organization, Child’s Rights Rehabilitation Network ,CRARN, Sunday said it has rescued and reintegrated back into the Society, no fewer than 8,000 vulnerable children in Akwa Ibom most of them branded as witches by their families.

The President/Chief Executive Officer of the organisation Mr Sam Itauma who disclosed this on Sunday at a media briefing to mark the 20th anniversary celebration of CRARN, at the center in Eket local government area.

Itauma appealed for support from good spirited individual, organisations and groups ato help the vulnerable children especially in the area of Education, adding the organization also needs support to expand its facility.

His words: “Our efforts have rehabilitated and provided support of more than 8,000 vulnerable children, who have either accessed support from us or rescued from CRARN facility.

“About 15 vulnerable children have graduated from the University, 20 graduated from College of Education while 25 are still studying different courses in tertiary institution within the state.

“Also CRARN had been able to put six (6) structures in place. We have a school called CRARN Academy in the state. There is need to give a helping hand to these vulnerable children in the society”

Itauma thanked security agencies for partnering CRARN, especially the DSS for being instrumental to the protection of the vulnerable children in the state.

He appreciated state government for its advice that led to the establishment of CRARN in 2003 in the state, noting, “The 20th anniversary celebration of CRAAN will draw Local, State and Federal Government attention on the need for them to also lend a helping hand to a vulnerable children”