CPS: More retirees opt for life pension, rises 7.4%

There are indications that pension contributors under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, are now opting for life pension (annuity policy) in the hope that they will live longer after retirement.

An annuity policy enables the contributors to receive pension payment monthly throughout their life time.

Consequently, insurance firms have recorded Year-on-Year, YoY, growth of 7.4 per cent in annuity business with the number of contributors rising to 3505 in the first quarter of 2023, Q1’23, from 3264 recorded in the first quarter of 2022, Q1’22.

On the other hand, the alternative policy known as Programmed Withdrawal (PW) which pays pension within a lifespan determined by the Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, have recorded a 24.8 per cent decline to 6415 contributors in Q1’23 from 8528 recorded in Q1’22.

The Pension Reform Act 2014 stipulates that a pension contributor at retirement can choose PW or Annuity.

Under a PW the retiree collects his retirement benefits in periodic sums spread throughout the length of an estimated lifespan.

The Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, calculate the life span based on some parameters but the National Pension Commission, PenCom, has fixed 18 years as maximum lifespan for a retiree.

Some industry operators believe that if the trend continues annuity business will catch up or even overtake PW in patronage.

According to the first quarter report released by the PenCom, the contributors that retired through PW received a total lump sum of N33.6 billion while their total monthly pension amounted to N481.5 billion.

Contributors that retired through Annuity received total lump sum payment of N15.2 billion while the sum of N26.5 billion was approved for payment to Retiree Life Annuity Providers as premium in return for monthly annuity of N291.8 million.

The report stated: “In Q1’23, a total of 3,505 retirees chose annuity mode of pension payment. A lumpsum of N15,228.68 million was approved for payment to the retirees, while the sum of N26,544.90 million was approved for payment to Retiree Life Annuity Providers as premium in return for monthly annuity of N291.80 million.

“In Q1’22, the Commission granted approval to 3,264 retirees under the Retiree Life Annuity. A total lump sum of N13.21 billion was approved for payment to the retirees, while the sum of N22.69 billion was approved for payment to Retiree Life Annuity Providers as premium in return for total monthly/quarterly annuities of N231.93 million.

“In Q1’23, the Commission approved 6,415 requests for retirees to draw pension through Programmed Withdrawal mode. The retirees received a total lump sum of N33,622.76 million while their total monthly pension amounted to N481.46 million.

“In Q1’22, the Commission approved 8,528 retirees’ requests to draw pension through the Programmed Withdrawal mode. These retirees received a total lump sum of N36.25 billion while their total monthly pension amounted to N470.13 million.”