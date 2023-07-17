COVID-19 Pandemic: Group counsels Tinubu to invest on digitally driven healthcare system

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – WITH the precarious and worrisome state of Nigeria’s healthcare system, a nonprofit organization, Ehealth Africa, Monday, counseled President Bola Tinubu and other African leaders to invest in digitally driven healthcare system to contain pandemics like COVID-19.

Speaking with Vanguard on why the Tinubu-led administration should prioritize the comatose health sector, the Executive Director, Ehealth Africa, Atef Fawaz, said it should be a great lesson for the Tinubu-led administration to learn from the bitter taste the COVID-19 pandemic left, which also exposed the near collapse of the health sector based on dangerous weaknesses discovered in the sector, which are still not addressed.

Fawaz said: “The past two years have been challenging, with the COVID-19 pandemic exposing the weaknesses in Nigeria’s healthcare systems and their inadequate preparedness and response to health emergencies.

“Aligned with our vision at eHA, we believe that communities can achieve better healthcare outcomes through data-driven digital health solutions.”

He said on the heels of these digital health solutions, Ehealth Africa has deemed it fit to host a multi-stakeholder ‘Insight Learning Forum’, with the theme ‘Digital Innovations in Public Health Practice: Lessons and Innovations’.

According to him, the Forum serves as an annual country digital health learning event, bringing together professionals and practitioners in the digital and public health sectors to share experiences, insights, and knowledge regarding the use of digital health innovations in public health implementation.

Meanwhile, the Communications Manager, Ehealth Africa, Judith Owoicho, emphasized saying the need for collaboration amongst all stakeholders to build digital solutions that will improve early detection of potential health emergencies and effective preparedness and response.

Owoicho also made it known a multi-stakeholder Insight Learning Forum is going to hold soon with the theme ‘Digital Innovations in Public Health Practice: Lessons and Innovations’, and she explained that the essence of the summit is to showcase emerging digital health tools, platforms, and technologies that are shaping the future of healthcare delivery while also providing a platform to discuss ways to ensure that digital health solutions are accessible and equitable for all populations, regardless of socioeconomic status, geography, or health status.

“The Forum serves as an annual country digital health learning event, bringing together professionals and practitioners in the digital and public health sectors to share experiences, insights, and knowledge regarding the use of digital health innovations in public health implementation.

“The Insight Summit presents an opportunity to showcase digital innovations in telemedicine and remote care delivery, digital tools for patient engagement and self-management, artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare, data privacy and security in digital health.

“Some of the innovations to be demonstrated include the Logistics Management System (LoMIS), Vaccine Direct Delivery, Laboratory Management Information System (LAMIS), Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID), among others”, she said.

Also, the Deputy Director of Programs and Impact in Program Delivery David Akpan, expressed expressed optimism that, “Building upon the success of the Insight webinar series that commenced over a year ago, we are delighted to inaugurate the Insight Learning Forum.

“This platform will enable practical demonstrations of digital solutions, highlighting success stories, lessons learned, impacts, and prospects, particularly for Nigeria and Africa’s healthcare.”