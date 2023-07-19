COVID-19: Nigeria receives over $9m grant from Canadian Govt

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday, received a total of $9,261,920 from the Canadian Government to strengthen vaccine delivery against COVID-19.

The donation came as the federal government declared that while it had made significant progress in its vaccination efforts, several states have primary series coverage below 70 percent and booster doses account for just over 20 percent of vaccinations.

To this end, it explained that the grant targeted states with lower performance and aims to reach high-priority populations.

The donation was announced by the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff during launch of the Canada Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity, CanGIVE Grant in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA.

Canada Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity, CanGIVE, is a two-year grant of $9,261,920 from Global Affairs Canada to the World Health Organisation, WHO to support the scale-up of COVID-19 vaccine service delivery among priority risk groups and strengthen health systems in Nigeria.

The goal of the project is to scale-up COVID-19 vaccine service delivery among high priority risk groups in Nigeria, with a focus on community engagement, within the context of addressing inequalities in service delivery with a focus on disparities in gender and sub-national geographical locations.

The implementing states in the country are Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Kebbi, Katsina, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Lagos, Ogun and Ondo.

Speaking at the event, the Canadian High Commissioner, Jamie Christoff, explained that the aim of the project was to strengthen vaccine delivery systems and community outreach to reach high-priority and marginalized groups.

According to him, the project also aims to “integrate COVID-19 within routine health services in a way that strengthens the broader health systems, including increased gender-responsive capacity.”

He explained that it was also intended to “reduce the incidence of COVID-19-related death and serious illness, particularly amongst priority groups and vulnerable populations, by increasing equitable access to and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.”

In his speech at the event, the Executive Director, of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, expressed sincere gratitude to Mr. Jamie Chrisoff, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, and the Canadian government for their valuable support in providing the grant to Nigeria.

Shuaib, who also appreciated the various stakeholders involved in immunization, including government agencies, donors, and partners, who are implementing the grant, said their unwavering commitment and dedication to improving vaccination coverage for COVID-19, routine immunization, and accessibility to primary healthcare services were highly commendable.