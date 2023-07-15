Court wall collapses on Chief Judge of Ekiti, Justice Adeyeye

…as NBA laments infrastructural decay in Judiciary

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on Saturday, said it received with rude shock, news that a section of the High Court building in Ekiti State, collapsed on the Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye.

NBA, which is the umbrella body of legal practitioners in the country, said this through its President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN,

The legal body, in a statement that was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, disclosed that the “unfortunate incident” occurred last Wednesday.

NBA lamented that the incident exposed to the level of infrastructural decay in the judiciary.

It said the collapsed Ekiti court building, “again brings to the fore the deplorable state of infrastructures in most court buildings in Nigeria and the pitiable state of facilities available to court officials and users in the country.”

NBA President, therefore, urged the Government to be more deliberate about improving the state of facilities and security in courts across the federation.

“Mr. Maikyau who has since been engaging the leadership of the Bar and the Judiciary in Ekiti State over this incident, has expressed his delight that his lordship is responding to treatment and he has extended the gratitude of the NBA to the doctors, nurses and other staff of ABUAD Multi-system Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where his lordship is presently being tended to.

“The NBA President has urged members to pray for the quick and prompt recovery of his lordship, the Honourable the Chief Judge of Ekiti State,” the statement further read.