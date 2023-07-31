Court sentences 25-year-old handset repairer to 3 years imprisonment over N68,000

court

A 25-year-old handset repairer, one Ushahemba Kyulen was on Monday convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment for cheating one Mrs Ngodoo Tyona of the sum of N68, 000.

Kyulen, who lives behind Welfare Quarters, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue was earlier charged before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court with criminal trespass and cheating.

The prosecutor, Insp Godwin Ato told the court that on July 24, 2023, Tyona reported the matter at ‘E’ Division Police Station, Makurdi.

She told the police that on Jan 12, 2023, she gave her Infinix Hot 6 handset valued N65,000 and a cash sum of N3,000 to Kyulen for repairs.

However, she said the convict disappeared into thin air after collecting the phone and the money for repairs.

Prosecutor said the convict was arrested during police investigation and he confessed committing the crime.

Ato said the offences contravene Sections 313 and 324 of the penal code laws of Benue, 2004.

When the case came up, Kyulen pleaded guilty.

Ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs Roseline Iyorshie accordingly, convicted Kyulen but gave him an option of fine of N10,000.

Iyorshe also ordered the convict to pay the complainant the sum of N68,000 to cover the cost of her handset and the money for repairs.(NAN)