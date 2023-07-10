Court remands nursing mother for allegedly stabbing husband to death over dinner

A Magistrates’ Court sitting at Iyaganku in Ibadan, on Monday ordered that a nursing mother, Damilola Opeyemi be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town for allegedly stabbing her husband to death over dinner.

Magistrate P. O . Adetuyibi, did not take her plea due to want in jurisdiction

Adetuyibi said the remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until Sept. 27, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Damilola is charged with murder.

Earlier, Police Prosecution, Insp. Olalekan Adegbite told the court that Damilola on July 4, at about 8.30p.m caused the death of her husband.

Adegbite said: ” The couple who lived at Adogba Ajegede area, Ibadan, stabbed her husband, Oluwashina, 27, during a fight over noodles dinner.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000