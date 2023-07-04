Court remands man over N920 theft in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded one Amachi Paul, 26, in correctional custody for stealing the sum of N920.

The Charge sheet presented in court by the Prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob stated that the suspect on Thursday, June 29, at Rano filling station, Osogbo stole the said amount belonging to one Adesina Akeem.

It added that the offence contradict section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol, 11 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Paul, who was not represented pleaded guilty to the single count preferred against him.

Presiding Magistrate, O. Adaramola remanded the culprit in correctional custody pending presentation of fact by the police and adjourned the case till July 21, 2023 for his verdict.