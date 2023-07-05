Court remands ex-Gov Ganduje’s commissioner over N1bn alleged fraud

By Bashir Bello

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Kano yesterday remanded the state former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Idris Wada in custody of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anticorruption Commission, PCACC, for 12 days over alleged N1billion fraud.

Wada served under immediate past Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Tijjani Saleh Minjibir ordered the remand of Engr. Saleh who doubles as Managing Director, Kano Road and Maintenance Agency, KARMA following his arrest and arraignment by the commission.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel and Secretary, Legal Adviser of the commission, Salisu Tahir had told the court that he had filed an exparte application praying the court to remand the defendant in its custody for 14 days to enable it carry out further investigation and file a formal charge claiming that the defendant has a case to answer regarding the N1 billion road project and belonging to the state government.

Tahir said attached to the application were six exhibits which include payment vouchers of the three companies and also a final address dated 4th July, 2023 while urging the court to consider and grant it request.

In response, the Counsel to the Defendant, Mustapha Idris told the court that although the application by the prosecution was exparte, but it also has a bail application and that which the prosecution counsel objected to.

Delivering his ruling, the presiding judge granted remand of 12 days instead of 14 days requested by the commission and directed that the defendant be put under good condition in the commission’s custody.

Chief Magistrate Minjibir however adjourned the matter till 14th July, 2023 for ruling on the bail application.

Earlier at a briefing, the Chairman of PCACC, Muhyi Rimingado said five other persons including, a Permanent Secretary and Directors were also arrested by PCACC as part of the investigations into the alleged fraud.

According to him, “We are here in relation to an outright theft of N1 billion belonging to Kano state government through bogus companies. I can’t tell you the names of the companies off head right now and for investigation sake.

“The money was removed a month before handing over and it was removed under the pretext that it would be used for construction or rehabilitation of about thirty roads across Kano state.

“That is why we made some arrests including the commissioner of works who doubles as the Managing Director Kano Road Maintenance Agency, KARMA. I want you to take note of this.

“When we invited some of the Directors, because we have the Bank details that indicated fraudulent activities, this ignited the Commission to look into it.

“We invited the Director Personnel, Planning and Statistics as well as the Director of Finance. They confessed to the Commission that they were only under instructions to remove the money. “

“There was no work done, nothing was done. So that prompted us to arrest the person that directed them. He is now with us and we are taking him to court.”

He added that investigation was on to get to the root of the matter and recover the allegedly stolen amount.

Meantime, Rimingado has disclosed that PCACC, has reopened investigation of a video clip allegedly showing former Governor Ganduje receiving some Dollars from a contractor in the state.

According to him, “We have reopened the investigation. We have made series of in roads. We have invited experts from different spectrums which include media, Civil Society groups, security experts, and forensic experts for us to have an informed opinion about the video itself. We are contemplating going to them to give evidence before the court. We must take necessary steps for us to do due diligence in order to put our house in order.

“This is something that has to do with image and integrity of Kano State. Many people in Kano State are so keen about and interested in knowing what is happening with this video case. And Insha Allah we will put it behind us soon.

“Initially, the claims were anonymous but as I speak with you we have escalated it and people are coming out to cooperate with the commission.”

Reacting to the claim that the matter is before the court, Rimingado said the court orders do not affect the investigation and if it does we would obey the court order.

“When a court order involves the Kano Anticorruption Commission, we will look at it and what it says and comply. It is an investigation and not a conviction. It is only a fact finding. The commission is under legal obligation to either on its own initial or following a complaint lodged before it by any person to investigate such kind of activities which include abuse of office, corruption, Maladministration and what have you.

“We have started our investigation and we are going to continue to do in the interest of Kano and the image of the state.”