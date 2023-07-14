Court remands 2 Village Heads for encroaching into land belonging to OGBC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An Ogun State Magistrate Court, sitting in Abeokuta, the State capital, on Friday remanded two community (Baales), and four others, in Ibara Correctional Centre, for encroaching 24.253 hectares of land, belonging to the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC).

The expanse of land is located at Olorunsogo village, Oba Road in Abeokuta.

The suspects are, Messers Olalekan Odemuyiwa, 58, Baale, Agejo village, Segun Konigbagbe, 50, Baale, Ake village, both in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area.

Others are Wasiu Ogunsina,51, Kabiru Olafenwa, Babatunde Odemuyiwa,61, and Dare Awodele.

Remanding the suspects, Magistrate Morenikeji Osibajo, said the suspects would be detained for a period of 30 days at the Ibara Correctional Centre, pending the issuance of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution, as well as the filling of information paper of the High Court, if the need arises.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector, Adekanmi Adeusi, attached to Task Force and Anti-Land Grabbing Unit, noted that the matter was reported through a petition by the management of Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on June 19, 2023.

Inspector Adeusi stated that the land grabbers entered the land belonging to OGBC, sold and developed some parts, thereby preventing them from using the said land.

In view of this, management of the Corporation had called for steps to retrieve the land from grabbers and prevent the loss of the entire land to the illegal occupants.

Magistrate Osibajo, however, adjourned the case to August 15, 2023.